Hot races on the ballot

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some of the hot races we will be covering tonight.

Idaho Falls incumbent Mayor Rebecca Casper and challenger Ashley Romero.

Along with three people looking to unseat Pocatello's current Mayor Brian Blad: Idaho Sierra Law, Chris Stevens and David Worley. Sam Laoboonmi dropped out of the race, but his name couldn't be taken off the ballot in time.

In Chubbuck, Dan Heiner is hoping to replace Mayor Kevin England.

In Blackfoot. Jim Thomas, Ron Ramires and Craig Stuart are running against Mayor Marc Carroll.

We will have live election 2021 coverage tonight on Local News 8 at 10 p.m. You can also track results HERE.