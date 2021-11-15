Idaho lawmaker censured for publicizing rape accuser’s name

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who reported she was raped by another legislator has been stripped of a committee assignment.

Members of the Idaho House of Representatives voted on Monday to remove Rep. Priscilla Giddings from the Commerce and Human Resources Committee for conduct unbecoming a legislator.

An ethics committee found that the Republican from White Bird used social media posts and a newsletter to disseminate the name of a legislative intern who reported that she was raped by one of Giddings’ colleagues.

The committee also found that Giddings lied.

Giddings said Monday she would make the same choices again.