Idaho Senate panel kills three COVID-19 vaccine bills

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature appeared ready to wrap up the extended 2021 session after a Senate committee killed three bills having to do with COVID-19 vaccine legislation.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday held all three bills in committee.

One bill involved making it easier for Idaho residents to get worker compensation if they became ill after taking an employee-mandated vaccine.

Another bill would have prohibited questioning the sincerity of people claiming religious exemptions from vaccinations.

The third bill would have prevented employers from asking employees about whether they had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lawmakers say versions of the legislation could return when the Legislature meets in January.