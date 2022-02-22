Risch endorses Bedke for Idaho Lieutenant Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch is throwing his support behind Speaker Scott Bedke and officially endorsed Bedke to be Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday.

Senator Risch and Speaker Bedke have worked together on many policies.

Risch, a former Governor and Lt. Governor, with Bedke worked together in 2006 to pass a property tax cut of $260 million, which was the largest in Idaho history. Fast forward to 2022, Senator Risch, at the federal level, and Speaker Bedke, at the state level, lead the way in blocking terrible liberal policies proposed by the Biden administration.

“Scott Bedke is the clear conservative voice needed to be Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor,” Senator Risch said. “Much like Vicki and I, Scott and Sarah’s life experiences as ranchers and small business owners make them a perfect fit to serve the people of Idaho. Scott’s conservative record of action and leadership as Speaker proves he is best suited to represent Idahoans as their next Lieutenant Governor. Vicki and I are proud to be on Team Bedke!”

“Senator Risch and I have worked together on many policies that put Idahoans first. I am proud of the conservative leadership he displays in D.C., and I am grateful to have his vote of confidence to be Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor,” Speaker Bedke said. “Together, we will continue fighting and stopping federal overreach from threatening our Idaho way of life.”