Idaho lawmakers seek to end investments in Russia

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lawmakers are considering legislation seeking to dump investments in Russia following that nation's invasion of Ukraine.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to introduce two measures.

The first affects the $3.1 billion Endowment Fund that manages investments mainly for public schools.

About 28% of the Endowment Fund is invested in international and global equity. It’s not clear how much, if any, is invested in Russia.

The second measure concerns the state's public employee retirement system. Democratic Rep. John Gannon says the state's retirement system has about $7 million invested in Russia with much of that held in Russia.

Gannon says Russia has frozen those assets.