today at 10:31 AM
Published 10:33 AM

Texas-styled Idaho abortion measure advances in House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel of Idaho lawmakers has approved a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing extended family members of the patient to sue a doctor who performs one.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to send the measure to the full House. It has already passed the Senate.

It’s modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided on its merits.

Opponents of the Idaho measure said it’s unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.

Associated Press

