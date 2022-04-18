Idaho governor gets NRA endorsement ahead of primary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association ahead of the Republican Primary.

NRA Idaho State Director Aiobheann Cline on Monday said the endorsement reflects Little's A-plus rating in the group and his support of Second Amendment issues during his first term as governor.

“On behalf of NRA members in Idaho, I am pleased to announce your NRA-PVF ‘A+’ rating and endorsement for the 2022 Idaho Primary Election. This endorsement is a reflection of your steadfast support and demonstrated leadership on Second Amendment issues during your tenure as Governor,” Cline said. “Our members will interpret your ‘A+’ rating and endorsement as being a solid pro-gun/pro-hunting candidate who is a staunch defender of the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.”

Little has signed into law a number of gun-rights bills. Those include legislation protecting gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies, and another making it easier for nonresidents to carry firearms in the state.

Little in a statement says he will continue to have unwavering support for Second Amendment rights.

“With me, Idahoans have a Governor who will always protect our Idaho way of life, and that includes my unwavering support for upholding our rights established in the Second Amendment,” Governor Little said. “It is an honor to receive the endorsement of the NRA and their many members across Idaho.”

The Republican primary is May 17.