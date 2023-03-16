Idaho Senate passes bill to make Oryctodromeus the state dinosaur

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - It is not often that lawmakers will find something they can all agree on.

But that is what happened earlier this week in theIdaho senate thanks to a group of fourth graders.

“I believe Idaho should have a state dinosaur which would be the Oryctodromeus,” a fourth grader said.

“Oryctodromeus raise their young. This is unique among dinosaurs. In community, strong families are important,” another fourth grader said.

“Senators, if you have never been lobbied by a fourth grader, you have missed out because they know how to lobby,” Senator Kevin Cook said.

In an unanimous vote, state senators passed Bill 1127 to make the Oryctodromeus the state dinosaur and sent it to the house of representatives.

But not before having a little fun with the bill.

"Would you consider, as the bill sponsor, sending it to the 14th order, so we can change the actual dinosaur to a T-rex or valdoraptor,” Senator Brian Lenney said.

“If I tried to change this, I’m afraid we would have fourth graders on both our cases,” Sentor Cook replied.

Paleontologists have only found this creature in Idaho and a very small corner of Montana.