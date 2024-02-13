CEI president speaks about growth

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Growth is happening for community colleges across the country, and it is no different for eastern Idaho.

College of Eastern Idaho President Rick Aman spoke to the House Education Committee Tuesday.

He shared the status on the college's enrollment.

"This semester in January and in spring, we're up 10.4 in head count and credits by 9%. So our institution is growing. And again, part of that is because we're relatively new and still trying to see where the water level is," President Aman said.

He also shared some of the challenges the college faces including inflation costs and high instructor turnover.

Some of the teachers and professors have left for colleges in larger markets.