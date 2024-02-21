Fentanyl traffickers could soon face mandatory minimum sentences in Idaho as House Bill 406 sits on Governor’s desk

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - House Bill 406 has reached Brad Little's office despite public scrutiny and concern.

The new bill adds fentanyl to the list of dangerous drugs that carry mandatory minimum sentences.

The bill was approved by the Senate last Thursday.

Opposition to the bill says juveniles and people with substance use addictions could be punished instead of getting help.

The bill's Statement of Purpose says it is not intended to "capture the personal user." Instead, the bill would make a clear punishment for traffickers or those who choose to manufacture, deliver, or bring large amounts of fentanyl into the state.

Bryan Lovell, President of the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, believes the bill's critics and lobbyists have misunderstood the potential law's purpose.

"It was frustrating because a lot of the testimony in committees and a lot of the information out there were examples and things that didn't really fit in this category of what this bill is attempting to do," Lovell said.

"The bill is targeting these dealers and people that are coming in Idaho and making a business out of pushing this poison into our communities," Lovell said.

The bill would create a minimum sentence of 3 years and a fine of at least $10,000 for a person carrying four grams of fentanyl or 100 fentanyl pills or more.

Opponents of the bill have criticized that amount. They say that four grams is too small to consider trafficking and those using the drug could carry that amount.

While those in favor of the bill have stated two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size.

It's unknown when or if the Governor will sign the bill.