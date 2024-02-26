Skip to Content
Fentanyl drug traffickers now required to serve mandatory minimum sentence, Gov. Little signs HB406 into law

today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:50 PM

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl charges in Idaho have now become law. Governor Brad Little officially signed House Bill 406 into law Monday.

The controversial bill was closely scrutinized as it passed through the Idaho House and Senate.

The new law creates a minimum sentence of three years and a fine of at least $10,000 for a person carrying four grams of fentanyl or at least 100 fentanyl pills.

It also creates the crime of drug-induced homicide for dealers whose drugs resulted in someone’s death.

Opponents of the law believe juveniles and people with substance use addictions could be punished instead of getting help.

They also criticized the effectiveness of mandatory minimums and amount of fentanyl the bill specifies as trafficking saying four grams is too small.

Among those in favor of the law, stands the Idaho Family Policy Center.

In an emailed statement Blaine Conzatti, President of Idaho Family Policy Center, writes:

“While there has been much debate in recent decades over mandatory minimums, two things are clear: First, mandatory minimums reduce sentence disparity and address the real problem of unjust and unduly lenient sentences for horrific crimes like drug trafficking. Second, mandatory minimums get the most dangerous criminals off the streets for longer periods of time—protecting public safety.

“According to the results of statewide public opinion polling released by Idaho Family Policy Center this past December, more than 78% of likely Idaho voters believe the state legislature should add fentanyl to the mandatory minimum sentencing law for drug traffickers.

"Many of us have seen the devastation caused by the wave of fentanyl flowing into Idaho, destroying families and poisoning our communities. This new law will send the message that fentanyl drug trafficking will no longer be tolerated in our state.”

Seth Ratliff

