Fentanyl drug traffickers now required to serve mandatory minimum sentence, Gov. Little signs HB406 into law

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl charges in Idaho have now become law. Governor Brad Little officially signed House Bill 406 into law Monday.

The controversial bill was closely scrutinized as it passed through the Idaho House and Senate.

The new law creates a minimum sentence of three years and a fine of at least $10,000 for a person carrying four grams of fentanyl or at least 100 fentanyl pills.

It also creates the crime of drug-induced homicide for dealers whose drugs resulted in someone’s death.

Opponents of the law believe juveniles and people with substance use addictions could be punished instead of getting help.

They also criticized the effectiveness of mandatory minimums and amount of fentanyl the bill specifies as trafficking saying four grams is too small.

Among those in favor of the law, stands the Idaho Family Policy Center.

In an emailed statement Blaine Conzatti, President of Idaho Family Policy Center, writes: