School funding bill goes to governor’s desk

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Senate passed House Bill 521 Thursday.

The bill now goes to Governor Brad Little's desk.

In a press release, the governor says he will sign it into law saying the bill will provide historic funding for school facilities in the state and will also provide long-term property and income tax relief to Idahoans.

Also Thursday, the Idaho House passed the funding bill for the governor's LAUNCH program.

It now goes to the Senate.

The LAUNCH program offers graduating high school seniors up to $8,000 to go on to college or a training program.