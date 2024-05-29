Post-election audit selection of Idaho counties, precincts

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office has conducted the post-election audit draw for the May 21 Idaho Primary Election. The draw took place Tuesday in the Idaho State Capitol Building.

Under Idaho Statute, the Secretary is mandated to conduct a post-election audit to ensure the accuracy of the election tabulation for even-year primary and general elections. The counties and precincts selected for the audit were drawn at random by the Board of Canvassers. Secretary of State audit teams will visit the selected counties and conduct a hand count of the primary election ballots to compare with the canvass election results. The list of dates and counties drawn is listed below and posted on VoteIdaho.gov.

Bannock County - Friday, May 31

Boundary County - Monday, June 3

Canyon County - Friday, May 31

Cassia County - Thursday, May 30

Fremont County - Thursday, May 30

Madison County - Thursday, May 30

Payette County - Wednesday, May 29

Valley County – Monday, June 3

Participants included Idaho Controller Brandon Woolf, Treasurer Julie Ellswort, and Secretary Phil McGrane, all members of the State Board of Canvassers.

"This post-election audit is one of many ways Idaho maintains transparency and trust in our election process," Secretary Phil McGrane said. "By ensuring the accuracy of our election results, we reinforce the integrity of our election system so Idahoans can be confident that every vote counts."