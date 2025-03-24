Senator Mike Crapo pays eastern Idaho a visit

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Senator Mike Crapo took a break from the nation's capital to return home to Idaho. The senator was in Idaho Falls on March 18th and in the Local News 8 studio where he was interviewed by Kailey Galaviz for the noon newscast.

Senator Crapo then sat down with Doug Long for a more in-depth interview about recent allegations by Idaho Democrats that Republicans were dodging town hall meetings, the continuing resolution to fund the government, his position as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and the Trump tariffs.

The Senator isn't just receiving criticism from the opposing party. Protesters affiliated with the 50501 movement have gathered at one of his stops to make their disapproval of the job President Trump is doing known, but also voicing their complaints about the lack of access to their Senator by not holding town hall meetings during his time in the state. Shouts of "Do your job" were heard as protesters stood outside the Boise Metro Center, where Crapo was speaking to the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Watch the full interview by Doug Long with Senator Mike Crapo below.