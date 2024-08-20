Skip to Content
US President

Voter Guide: Kamala Harris (D)

  • Party:
    • Democratic
  • Occupation:
    • 49th U.S. Vice President and 2024 Democratic Presidential Candidate
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Vice President, United States of America, 2021-present
    • Senator, State of California, 2017-2021
    • Elected Attorney General of California in 2010
    • Elected District Attorney of San Francisco in 2004
  • Personal Information:
    • Born: October 20, 1964 - Oakland, CA
    • Age: 59
    • Husband: Doug Emhoff, stepmom to Emhoff's two children, Cole and Ella, from his first marriage.
    • Resides in Washington, D.C.
  • Website: kamalaharris.com
