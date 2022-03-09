Gov. Gordon takes action on 29 bills Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 29 bills on Wednesday, March 9.
The Governor signed the following bills into law today:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|HB00045
|HEA0009
|Mine reclamation bonding-voluntary assigned trusts.
|HB0043
|HEA0010
|Trophy game, big game and wild bison license allocations.
|HB0039
|HEA0011
|Pre-application determinations for licensing.
|HB0007
|HEA0012
|Commercial vehicle driving disqualification.
|HB0065
|HEA0013
|County tax protest-filing date.
|HB0079
|HEA0014
|Employment support fund-amendments.
|HB0087
|HEA0015
|Insurance investment amendments.
|HB0088
|HEA0016
|Name change notice publication of minors amendment.
|HB0108
|HEA0017
|Funeral service practitioner amendments.
|HB0110
|HEA0018
|Board of psychology-behavior analyst regulation.
|HB0125
|HEA0019
|Workplace injury assistance-information and guidance.
|HB0017
|HEA0020
|Veterans facilities-surrounded by grazing.
|HB0004
|HEA0021
|Water permits-livestock on federal land.
|HB0080
|HEA0022
|Campaign reports-amendments.
|HB0052
|HEA0023
|Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots.
|HB0047
|HEA0024
|Local impact assistance payments.
|HB0033
|HEA0025
|Community health services-continued redesign efforts.
|HB0015
|HEA0026
|Political subdivision club liquor licenses.
|HB0016
|HEA0027
|Military assistance trust fund-authorized uses.
|HB0018
|HEA0028
|Off-road recreational vehicle registration amendments.
|HB0060
|HEA0029
|Fiscal training and enforcement of financial reporting laws.
|HB0062
|HEA0030
|Insurance amendments.
|HB0076
|HEA0031
|Single office real estate brokers-licensing requirements.
|HB0081
|HEA0032
|Operation of motorcycles-disabled persons.
|HB0082
|HEA0033
|Military discharge and benefits.
|SF0006
|SEA0013
|Aquatic invasive species-inspection enforcement.
|SF0034
|SEA0015
|Inheritance tax fees-repeal.
|SF0068
|SEA0016
|Decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments.
|SF0075
|SEA0017
|Deferred annuities-minimum nonforfeiture.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.
