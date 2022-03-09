Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
today at 3:42 PM
Published 3:45 PM

Gov. Gordon takes action on 29 bills Wednesday

Gov. Gordon
Gov. Gordon

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 29 bills on Wednesday, March 9.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No.Enrolled Act #Bill Title
HB00045HEA0009Mine reclamation bonding-voluntary assigned trusts.
HB0043HEA0010Trophy game, big game and wild bison license allocations.
HB0039HEA0011Pre-application determinations for licensing.
HB0007HEA0012Commercial vehicle driving disqualification.
HB0065HEA0013County tax protest-filing date.
HB0079HEA0014Employment support fund-amendments.
HB0087HEA0015Insurance investment amendments.
HB0088HEA0016Name change notice publication of minors amendment.
HB0108HEA0017Funeral service practitioner amendments.
HB0110HEA0018Board of psychology-behavior analyst regulation.
HB0125HEA0019Workplace injury assistance-information and guidance.
HB0017HEA0020Veterans facilities-surrounded by grazing.
HB0004HEA0021Water permits-livestock on federal land.
HB0080HEA0022Campaign reports-amendments.
HB0052HEA0023Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots.
HB0047HEA0024Local impact assistance payments.
HB0033HEA0025Community health services-continued redesign efforts.
HB0015HEA0026Political subdivision club liquor licenses.
HB0016HEA0027Military assistance trust fund-authorized uses.
HB0018HEA0028Off-road recreational vehicle registration amendments.
HB0060HEA0029Fiscal training and enforcement of financial reporting laws.
HB0062HEA0030Insurance amendments.
HB0076HEA0031Single office real estate brokers-licensing requirements.
HB0081HEA0032Operation of motorcycles-disabled persons.
HB0082HEA0033Military discharge and benefits.
SF0006SEA0013Aquatic invasive species-inspection enforcement.
SF0034SEA0015Inheritance tax fees-repeal.
SF0068SEA0016Decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments.
SF0075SEA0017Deferred annuities-minimum nonforfeiture.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.

