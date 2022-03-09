Gov. Gordon takes action on 29 bills Wednesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 29 bills on Wednesday, March 9.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title HB00045 HEA0009 Mine reclamation bonding-voluntary assigned trusts. HB0043 HEA0010 Trophy game, big game and wild bison license allocations. HB0039 HEA0011 Pre-application determinations for licensing. HB0007 HEA0012 Commercial vehicle driving disqualification. HB0065 HEA0013 County tax protest-filing date. HB0079 HEA0014 Employment support fund-amendments. HB0087 HEA0015 Insurance investment amendments. HB0088 HEA0016 Name change notice publication of minors amendment. HB0108 HEA0017 Funeral service practitioner amendments. HB0110 HEA0018 Board of psychology-behavior analyst regulation. HB0125 HEA0019 Workplace injury assistance-information and guidance. HB0017 HEA0020 Veterans facilities-surrounded by grazing. HB0004 HEA0021 Water permits-livestock on federal land. HB0080 HEA0022 Campaign reports-amendments. HB0052 HEA0023 Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots. HB0047 HEA0024 Local impact assistance payments. HB0033 HEA0025 Community health services-continued redesign efforts. HB0015 HEA0026 Political subdivision club liquor licenses. HB0016 HEA0027 Military assistance trust fund-authorized uses. HB0018 HEA0028 Off-road recreational vehicle registration amendments. HB0060 HEA0029 Fiscal training and enforcement of financial reporting laws. HB0062 HEA0030 Insurance amendments. HB0076 HEA0031 Single office real estate brokers-licensing requirements. HB0081 HEA0032 Operation of motorcycles-disabled persons. HB0082 HEA0033 Military discharge and benefits. SF0006 SEA0013 Aquatic invasive species-inspection enforcement. SF0034 SEA0015 Inheritance tax fees-repeal. SF0068 SEA0016 Decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments. SF0075 SEA0017 Deferred annuities-minimum nonforfeiture.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.