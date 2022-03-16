Wyoming 2022 Budget Session concludes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Legislature wrapped up the 2022 Budget Session Friday at the State Capitol in Cheyenne.

At the start of the Session, a total of 279 bills and resolutions were numbered for introduction. The Wyoming Legislature passed a total of 116 bills. Of the 100 pieces of legislation that were introduced in the Senate, 53 of those bills passed both the House and Senate. The House introduced 88 bills and 63 of those garnered the approval of both bodies. Legislation that passed both houses has either been acted on or is waiting to be acted on by Gov. Mark Gordon.

The State’s biennial budget bill was adopted by the Legislature on Mar. 7 and signed by the Governor on Mar. 10. The total appropriations and transfers in the bill for the 2023-2024 fiscal biennium total $9.67 billion. Of this, $2.87 billion is from the General Fund, including $227 million of transfers to savings. On the same dates, the Legislature adopted, and the Governor signed separate legislation, providing $252 million for more than two dozen capital construction projects from state, federal, local, and private matching funds. In other notable appropriations adopted, the Legislature authorized $431 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to twelve different administering agencies.

Additionally, the Legislature passed HB0100 Redistricting of the Legislature which redraws the geographic boundaries of legislative districts throughout Wyoming, as required by the Constitution every ten years. The Legislature adopted a plan to add members to the House and Senate, totaling 62 House Districts and 31 Senate Districts.

Both the House and Senate have addressed a broad range of issues affecting Wyoming residents, and while some of these laws will take effect immediately, many will not go into effect until July 1 of this year. Lawmakers will begin their interim committee work in the coming weeks. The Legislature’s Management Council plans to meet and assign interim committee topics on April 8. Wyoming’s Sixty-Seventh Legislature will convene on Jan. 10, for the 2023 General Session.