Published 10:21 AM

Wyoming Legislature’s supplemental budget hearings to begin Thursday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) will conduct supplemental budget hearings starting Thursday. A live video stream will be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

The supplemental budget hearings and mark-up will be conducted in Room E301 of the Wyoming State Capitol Thursday and Friday and Dec. 12 -16. The full schedule for the budget hearings and associated materials are available on the Legislature’s Website.

Each state agency or department making a supplemental budget request will appear before the JAC during budget hearings. A supplemental budget request occurs in the event an agency believes it needs additional funding or for purposes of funding reductions to the agency’s approved 2023-2024 biennial budget. Once the hearings are complete, the Committee will then “work” the budgets and approve, deny, or modify each request. The full Legislature will debate and approve the supplemental budget during the 2023 General Session, which convenes on Jan. 10.

