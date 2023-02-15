Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
By
Published 9:46 AM

Gov. Gordon to sign first bills of 2023 Legislative Session

KIFI

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony on Wednesday Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The governor will sign the following bills:

Bill No.Enrolled Act #Bill Title
SF 0023SEA 0003 Treatment courts - transfer to judicial branch.
HB 0028HEA 0008 Community College Capital Construction
HB 0029HEA 0007Community College Funding- Distance Education Credit Hours
Article Topic Follows: Wyoming Politics
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content