CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony Friday, February 24 beginning at 2:15 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The Governor will sign the following bills:

Enrolled Act # Bill# Bill Title

SEA0042 SF0095 Moon landing day.

HEA0043 HB0165 Living organ donor protection.

HEA0051 HB0042 Off-road recreational vehicle operation