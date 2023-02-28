Gov. Gordon to hold public bill signing Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony Tuesday Feb. 28 beginning at 2 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.
The ceremony is open to the public.
The Governor will sign the following bills:
- Enrolled Act # Bill# Bill Title
- HEA0061 HB0081 Hospital supplemental payments-statutory fix.
- HEA0062 HB0067 Special license plate decals-women veterans.
- HEA0063 HB0059 Wyoming national guard tuition benefits.
- HEA0064 HB0038 Wyoming national guard member referral.
- HEA0068 HB0140 Mental Health care Access-Collaborative Care Model.
- SEA0059 SF0053 Wyoming national guard medical insurance premiums.
- SEA0066 SF0123 Military dependents-school choice.
- SEA0067 SF0032 Prohibiting drones over penal institutions.