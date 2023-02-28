Skip to Content
today at 11:14 AM
Published 12:02 PM

Gov. Gordon to hold public bill signing Tuesday

KIFI

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony Tuesday Feb. 28 beginning at 2 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The Governor will sign the following bills:

  • Enrolled Act #  Bill# Bill Title
  • HEA0061 HB0081 Hospital supplemental payments-statutory fix.
  • HEA0062 HB0067 Special license plate decals-women veterans.
  • HEA0063 HB0059 Wyoming national guard tuition benefits.
  • HEA0064 HB0038 Wyoming national guard member referral.
  • HEA0068 HB0140 Mental Health care Access-Collaborative Care Model.
  • SEA0059 SF0053 Wyoming national guard medical insurance premiums.
  • SEA0066 SF0123 Military dependents-school choice.
  • SEA0067 SF0032 Prohibiting drones over penal institutions.
