Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics

Gov. Gordon signs first bills of 2024 Legislative session 

Wyoming Legislature
By
New
today at 3:35 PM
Published 4:06 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon signed the first bills of the 2024 Legislative session at the Capitol Friday.

The first bill to be signed by the Governor was Senate File 0004 Rehiring retired firefighters-continued retirement benefits. Sponsored by the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services committee, the bill allows retired firefighters to be rehired while continuing to receive retirement benefits, including a pension.

The governor signed the following bills into law Friday:

Enrolled Act #Bill No. Bill Title
SEA0001SF0017Plane coordinates system-amendments.
SEA0002SF0015Acceptance of retrocession-federal military installations.
SEA0003SF0004Rehiring retired firefighters-continued retirement benefits.
Article Topic Follows: Wyoming Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content