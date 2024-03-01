Gov. Gordon signs first bills of 2024 Legislative session 

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon signed the first bills of the 2024 Legislative session at the Capitol Friday.

The first bill to be signed by the Governor was Senate File 0004 Rehiring retired firefighters-continued retirement benefits. Sponsored by the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services committee, the bill allows retired firefighters to be rehired while continuing to receive retirement benefits, including a pension.

The governor signed the following bills into law Friday: