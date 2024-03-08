Skip to Content
Gov. Gordon vetoes bill he said could hurt charter schools, public education system

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon issued his first veto of the 2024 Legislative Session Thursday, calling a bill addressing charter schools a “bailing wire fix” that could threaten the sustainability of charter schools in the years to come.

The governor said the legislation does not treat all charter schools equally. 

Senate File 61 - Education-charter school amendments authorizes charter schools as “local education agencies” (LEAs) to apply for, receive and administer federal and state grants. However, the bill repeals the ability of the state’s Charter Authorizing Board to serve this function before that board has even had an opportunity to demonstrate its effectiveness, the Governor said. In addition, the proposed legislation could impose significant costs and administrative burdens unequally across charter schools, potentially posing constitutional issues.  

“Without a thorough examination of the consequences and impacts on our state, students, parents, and taxpayers, I fear we may risk exacerbating existing impediments to charter growth and innovation while simultaneously raising the overall cost of education to unsustainable levels over the long term,” the Governor wrote in his veto letter. “Such a scenario is neither fiscally responsible nor supportive of students and parents who choose charter schools for their education.”

You can view the governor’s veto letter below.

Governor Gordon also signed the following enrolled acts into law Thursday: 

Enrolled Act #Bill #Bill Title
HEA0027HB0067Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Trust Fund Administration-2
HEA0028HB0086Vehicle lien-amendments
HEA0029HB0070Local government distributions
HEA0030HB0064Fire prevention and electrical safety-amendments
HEA0031HB0031Peace officers-records and reporting
HEA0032HB0009Fuel tax-licensee information deadline
SEA0009SF0081Hospital or healthcare district created entities-immunity
SEA0010SF00602024 large project funding
SEA0011SF0059Federal unemployment compensation trust fund-adjustment
SEA0012SF0058Investment of state unemployment insurance trust fund
SEA0013SF0049Judicial retirement program-contributions
SEA0014SF0048Patrol, warden and investigator retirement-contributions
SEA0015SF0045Vulnerable adults-civil cause of action-2
SEA0016SF0038Financial reporting amendments-2
SEA0017SF0037Indian child welfare act-delinquency amendments
SEA0018SF0012Meat processing plants-hides and carcasses
SEA0020SF0079Malt beverage franchise agreements
SEA0021SF0066Water exchange amendments
SEA0023SF0050Unincorporated nonprofit DAO's
SEA0024SF0032Hemp-limitations on psychoactive substances
SEA0025SF0022Public service commission-electricity reliability
SEA0026SF0018 Indian child welfare act-safe haven amendments
