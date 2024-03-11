Gov. Gordon took action on 11 bills Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 11 bills on Friday, March 8.
The Governor signed the following enrolled acts into law:
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill #
|Bill Title
|HEA0033
|HB0145
|Open banking-amendments.
|HEA0034
|HB0141
|State land oil and gas leases-operator requirement.
|HEA0035
|HB0093
|Animal reimbursement program account amendments-2.
|HEA0036
|HB0020
|School finance-regional cost adjustment study.
|HEA0038
|HB0197
|Sales tax administration revisions.
|HEA0039
|HB0043
|State forestry good neighbor-positions.
|HEA0040
|HB0116
|Sage grouse implementation-notice to landowners.
|HEA0041
|HB0083
|Public retirement-actuarially determined contributions.
|HEA0042
|HB0036
|Natural Resource Protection Act.
|SEA0029
|SF0020
|Electricity rates for costs that do not benefit Wyoming.
|SEA0033
|SF0008
|Health insurance for volunteer emergency responders.
The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2024 Legislative Session can be found HERE.