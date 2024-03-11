Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics

Gov. Gordon took action on 11 bills Friday

Office of the Wyoming Governor
today at 11:17 AM
Published 11:34 AM

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 11 bills on Friday, March 8.

The Governor signed the following enrolled acts into law: 

Enrolled Act # Bill # Bill Title 
HEA0033HB0145  Open banking-amendments. 
HEA0034 HB0141 State land oil and gas leases-operator requirement. 
HEA0035 HB0093 Animal reimbursement program account amendments-2.
HEA0036 HB0020 School finance-regional cost adjustment study. 
HEA0038 HB0197 Sales tax administration revisions. 
HEA0039 HB0043 State forestry good neighbor-positions. 
HEA0040 HB0116 Sage grouse implementation-notice to landowners. 
HEA0041 HB0083 Public retirement-actuarially determined contributions. 
HEA0042 HB0036 Natural Resource Protection Act. 
SEA0029 SF0020 Electricity rates for costs that do not benefit Wyoming. 
SEA0033 SF0008 Health insurance for volunteer emergency responders.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2024 Legislative Session can be found HERE.

