Gordon signs bills creating Wyoming adult hearing aid program and supporting early childhood centers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon signed seven bills into law Wednesday, including a bill that creates a hearing aid program for low-income adults and a bill that provides additional resources for early childhood centers that serve children with disabilities.

SF0057 - Wyoming adult hearing aid program creates a hearing aid program for eligible low-income adults with hearing impairment. The bill emerged from meetings bill sponsor Senator Dan Furphy had with members of the Wyoming deaf community. It allows severely hearing-impaired adults who meet income requirements to receive a pair of custom hearing aids.

The Governor also signed SF0019 - Developmental preschool funding which modifies the per-child amounts used to calculate payments to early childhood centers and preschools that serve children with disabilities. The increase in funding will help support these centers and preschools, which families use to access critically needed services for children with developmental disabilities.

The governor also issued a line-item veto on SEA0071 SF0075 Omnibus water bill-construction to address a technical error.

The governor allowed SEA0065 SF0041 Banking division-classification and salary exemptions to go into law without his signature.

Governor Gordon also signed the following bills Wednesday: