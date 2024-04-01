No special legislative session for Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Wyoming Legislature will not hold a special legislative session this year.

On Sunday night, Wyoming's Legislative Service Office reported lawmakers said no to calls for a special session in a 50-43 vote.

The session would have been held to override some of Governor Mark Gordon's vetoes. The most talked-about veto was SF 54, which would have provided property tax relief of up to 2 million dollars for Wyoming homeowners.

The Wyoming Senate voted 16-15 in favor of a special session, while the Wyoming House voted 35-27 against.