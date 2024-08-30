Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – August 30

today at 10:38 PM
Published 10:10 PM

(KIFI)
Preston  28
Blackfoot  34

Burley  33
Century  0

Pocatello  29
Skyview  23  (thur)

HIllcrest  24
Madison 41

Idaho Falls 
Thunder Ridge

Bonneville  28
Bishop Kelly 20

Shelley  0
Star Valley, WY  44

South Fremont 
Marsh Valley

Sugar-Salem  41
Snake River  6

Ririe  50
Soda Springs  6

Bear Lake  0
North Fremont  16

West Jefferson   21 
Wendell  14

Aberdeen 
American Falls

West Side  33
Firth  19

Rockland  60
Camas County 14

Lyman, WY  0
Malad  6

Challis  0
Hagerman 62

Watersprings 
Hansen              CANCELLED

Castleford   6
North Gem  52

Valley 22
Butte County 40

Clark County 
Challis JV

Dietrich  42
Mackay  6

Grace  42
Raft River 56

WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Lyman, WY  0
Malad  6

Shelley  0
Star Valley, WY  44

Cody 
Lander Valley

Glenrock  6
Jackson Hole 42

Big Piney
Pinedale

