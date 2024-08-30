Friday high school football scores – August 30
(KIFI)
Preston 28
Blackfoot 34
Burley 33
Century 0
Pocatello 29
Skyview 23 (thur)
HIllcrest 24
Madison 41
Idaho Falls
Thunder Ridge
Bonneville 28
Bishop Kelly 20
Shelley 0
Star Valley, WY 44
South Fremont
Marsh Valley
Sugar-Salem 41
Snake River 6
Ririe 50
Soda Springs 6
Bear Lake 0
North Fremont 16
West Jefferson 21
Wendell 14
Aberdeen
American Falls
West Side 33
Firth 19
Rockland 60
Camas County 14
Lyman, WY 0
Malad 6
Challis 0
Hagerman 62
Watersprings
Hansen CANCELLED
Castleford 6
North Gem 52
Valley 22
Butte County 40
Clark County
Challis JV
Dietrich 42
Mackay 6
Grace 42
Raft River 56
WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Cody
Lander Valley
Glenrock 6
Jackson Hole 42
Big Piney
Pinedale