Saturday high school scores – August 31
BOYS H.S. SOCCER SCORES
Pocatello 1
Shelley 4
Rigby 1
Skyline 3
Idaho Falls 3
Thunder Ridge 7
Marsh Valley 6
South Fremont 0
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER SCORES
Century 1
Blackfoot 1 (tie)
Rigby 1
Preston 3
Shelley 8
Burley 1
Bonneville 1
Thunder Ridge 2
Marsh Valley 2
South Fremont 0
H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES (SETS WON)
RIRIE BULLDOG DASH TOURNAMENT
Declo 0
Ririe 2
Ririe 2
Soda Springs 0
Aberdeen 0
Soda Springs 2
Kellogg 1
Soda Springs 1
West Jefferson 0
Soda Springs 2
Grace 0
Bear Lake 3
Oakley 2
Soda Springs 0
Challis 0
Soda Springs 2
Little Snake River 0
Bear Lake 3
Preston 0
Bear Lake 3