Skip to Content
Social Feeds

Saturday high school scores – August 31

KIFI
By
New
Published 10:15 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER SCORES
Pocatello  1
Shelley  4

Rigby  1
Skyline  3

Idaho Falls  3
Thunder Ridge  7

Marsh Valley  6
South Fremont  0

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER SCORES
Century  1
Blackfoot  1  (tie)

Rigby  1
Preston  3

Shelley   8
Burley  1

Bonneville  1
Thunder Ridge  2

Marsh Valley  2
South Fremont  0

H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES (SETS WON)
RIRIE BULLDOG DASH TOURNAMENT
Declo  0
Ririe  2

Ririe  2
Soda Springs 0

Aberdeen  0
Soda Springs  2

Kellogg 1
Soda Springs  1

West Jefferson  0
Soda Springs  2

Grace  0
Bear Lake  3

Oakley 2
Soda Springs  0

Challis  0
Soda Springs  2

Little Snake River  0
Bear Lake 3

Preston 0
Bear Lake  3

Article Topic Follows: Social Feeds

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content