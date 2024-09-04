Wednesday high school scores – September 4
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Shelley 1
Idaho Falls 2
Aberdeen 0
Marsh Valley 3
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
RIRIE TRI-MATCH TOURNAMENT
Ririe 3
Marsh Valley 0
Teton 3
Marsh Valley 2
Ririe 3
Teton 0
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Shelley 1
Idaho Falls 2
Aberdeen 0
Marsh Valley 3
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
RIRIE TRI-MATCH TOURNAMENT
Ririe 3
Marsh Valley 0
Teton 3
Marsh Valley 2
Ririe 3
Teton 0
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.