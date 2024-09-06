Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – September 6

today at 10:49 PM
Published 9:59 PM

(KIFI)
Bonneville  28
Hillcrest  46

Moses Lake, WA  12
Rigby 47

Middleton  21
Madison  28

Pocatello  35
Idaho Falls 16

Skyline  42
Blackfoot  0

Thunder Ridge  21
Centennial 3

Century  13
Canyon Ridge 41

Star Valley, WY  49
Preston  13

Snake River  24
Kimberly  28

South Fremont  6
West Side   30

Sugar-Salem  34
Shelley 0

Teton 
Marsh Valley

Filer
American Falls

Cokeville, WY  7
West Jefferson  27

Kellogg  20
North Fremont 62

Salmon  0
Bear Lake  46

Firth  43
Soda Springs  0

Declo  0
Aberdeen  8

Malad  14
Ririe  46

Hagerman  90
Watersprings  0

Challis  44
Richfield  22

Butte County  40
Carey  20

Rockland 
Dietrich

Murtaugh 
Grace

Camas County  22
Mackay  26

North Gem 
Shoshone

WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Douglas  33
Jackson Hole  23

Big Piney  8
Southeast 30

Star Valley, WY  49
Preston  13

Riverton  24
Cody   47

Pinedale 48
Rawlins 12

Cokeville, WY  7
West Jefferson  27

