Friday high school football scores – September 6
(KIFI)
Bonneville 28
Hillcrest 46
Moses Lake, WA 12
Rigby 47
Middleton 21
Madison 28
Pocatello 35
Idaho Falls 16
Skyline 42
Blackfoot 0
Thunder Ridge 21
Centennial 3
Century 13
Canyon Ridge 41
Star Valley, WY 49
Preston 13
Snake River 24
Kimberly 28
South Fremont 6
West Side 30
Sugar-Salem 34
Shelley 0
Teton
Marsh Valley
Filer
American Falls
Cokeville, WY 7
West Jefferson 27
Kellogg 20
North Fremont 62
Salmon 0
Bear Lake 46
Firth 43
Soda Springs 0
Declo 0
Aberdeen 8
Malad 14
Ririe 46
Hagerman 90
Watersprings 0
Challis 44
Richfield 22
Butte County 40
Carey 20
Rockland
Dietrich
Murtaugh
Grace
Camas County 22
Mackay 26
North Gem
Shoshone
WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Douglas 33
Jackson Hole 23
Big Piney 8
Southeast 30
Star Valley, WY 49
Preston 13
Riverton 24
Cody 47
Pinedale 48
Rawlins 12
Cokeville, WY 7
West Jefferson 27