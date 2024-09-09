Monday high school scores – September 9
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
American Falls 6
Snake River 0
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
American Falls 2
Snake River 1
Malad 0
Marsh Valley 1
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Minico 0
Pocatello 3
