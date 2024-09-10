Tuesday girls high school volleyball scores – September 11
(KIFI)
(NUMBER OF SETS WON)
Highland 2
Rigby 3
West Jefferson 0
Sugar-Salem 2
American Falls 0
Sugar-Salem 2
(KIFI)
(NUMBER OF SETS WON)
Highland 2
Rigby 3
West Jefferson 0
Sugar-Salem 2
American Falls 0
Sugar-Salem 2
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.