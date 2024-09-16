Monday high school soccer scores – September 16
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Hillcrest 4
Shelley 2
GIRLS SCORES
Thunder Ridge 0
Highland 2
American Falls 9
Firth 0
Snake River 1
Marsh Valley 1 (TIE)
