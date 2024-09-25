Wednesday high school scores – September 25
(KIFI)
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline 5
Blackfoot 0
Marsh Valley 3
Malad 0
Snake River 4
American Falls 5
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Ririe 3
Marsh Valley 0
Bear Lake 2
Century 1
Butte County 1
Bear Lake 2
(KIFI)
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline 5
Blackfoot 0
Marsh Valley 3
Malad 0
Snake River 4
American Falls 5
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Ririe 3
Marsh Valley 0
Bear Lake 2
Century 1
Butte County 1
Bear Lake 2
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.