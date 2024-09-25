Skip to Content
Wednesday high school scores – September 25

Published 9:21 PM

(KIFI)
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline  5
Blackfoot  0

Marsh Valley  3
Malad  0

Snake River  4
American Falls  5

H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Ririe  3
Marsh Valley  0

Bear Lake  2
Century  1

Butte County  1
Bear Lake  2


