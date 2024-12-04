Skip to Content
Wednesday high school basketball scores – December 4

December 4
BOYS SCORES
Hillcrest  51
Madison  66

Idaho Falls 63
Century 61

Rigby  65
Shelley   47

Firth   59
Bear Lake  49

Malad   61
Ririe   41

GIRLS SCORES
Teton  45
Snake River   27


