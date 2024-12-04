Wednesday high school basketball scores – December 4
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Hillcrest 51
Madison 66
Idaho Falls 63
Century 61
Rigby 65
Shelley 47
Firth 59
Bear Lake 49
Malad 61
Ririe 41
GIRLS SCORES
Teton 45
Snake River 27
