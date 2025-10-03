Skyline Grizzlies Pull Away to Defeat Shelley Russets 29-10

In a matchup at Skyline High School, the Grizzlies outlsted the Shelley Russets with a commanding 29-10 victory.

The game kicked off with a bang as Skyline’s return team caught Shelley off guard with a brilliant reverse on the opening kickoff. Zyan Crockett emerged with the ball, weaving through defenders and finding open space for a massive return, landing the Grizzlies at Shelley’s 41-yard line to set the tone early.

A few plays later, Skyline quarterback Thomas Cooper took matters into his own hands, keeping the ball on a run up the middle. Following his blockers, Cooper broke free and sprinted to the end zone for a touchdown. The Grizzlies converted a two-point attempt, jumping to an 8-0 lead.

Skyline’s dominant performance keeps their momentum rolling, as next week they face