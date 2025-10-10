Shelley Russets Secure First Win of the Season, Crush Bonneville 49-14

The Shelley Russets kicked off the second half with a commanding 28-7 lead and never looked back, rolling to a 49-14 victory for their first win of the season.

The Russets started strong with a run up the middle on the first play, followed by another powerful run on the second. On third down, Shelley channeled a classic "tush push" to muscle their way to a first down. Keeping the defense guessing, the next play saw Alex Beck fake a run and launch a deep ball to Zachary Trosper, igniting the crowd and extending the lead.

Shelley's relentless ground game and timely passing attack overwhelmed Bonneville, turning the game into a blowout.