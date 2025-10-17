Blackfoot Broncos Triumph Over Thunder Ridge 33-14

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – The Blackfoot Broncos powered their way to a 33-14 victory over Thunder Ridge, showcasing their offensive. Leading 20-7 at halftime, Blackfoot started with possession and never looked back.

Quarterback Austin Arave opened the half with a keeper, muscling his way to a first down. On the next play, Keaton Shoaf took a screen pass to the right, dazzling defenders with slick moves for a massive gain. Controversy struck when a Blackfoot running back appeared to fumble atop a pile, with Thunder Ridge recovering, but officials ruled the play dead, keeping the ball with the Broncos.

A pass to Chett Hyde brought them to the one-yard line, setting up a first-and-goal touchdown plunge. The Broncos’ relentless attack and timely plays sealed the 33-14 win, solidifying their dominance in the matchup.