Ririe Bulldogs Clinch First 3A Nuclear Conference in 70 years, with 20-0 Victory

RIRIE, ID (KIFI) — The Ririe Bulldogs secured the 3A Nuclear Conference title with a commanding 20-0 shutout against North Fremont. The Bulldogs, hungry for a win to seal the conference, showcased their dominance on both sides of the ball.

Early in the first quarter, Kolter Lewis broke free, weaving through North Fremont’s defense for a massive gain. Lewis wasn’t done, later powering his way to the edge for a touchdown and adding a two-point conversion to put Ririe up 8-0.

North Fremont’s Andrew Martin proved tough to bring down, requiring five defenders to stop his charge. However, Ririe’s defense answered back with a tackle for loss, setting the tone. A sweep to Owen Reid was limited to a short gain thanks to a stellar play by Bryce Barber. North Fremont’s drive faltered when Martin fumbled, and Garrett Van Noy pounced on the loose ball for Ririe.

The Bulldogs’ relentless effort carried them to a 20-0 victory, cementing their place as the 3A Nuclear Conference champions. Ririe’s ground attack and stifling defense left no doubt—they’re a force to be reckoned with.