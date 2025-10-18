Bonneville Bees Swarm Skyview Hawks in 33-14 Victory

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Bonneville Bees dominated the Skyview Hawks, securing a decisive 35-13 win with a potent offensive display. The Bees swarmed the field from the opening whistle, setting the tone early.

Bonneville struck first with a pass to Kaine Rodriguez, stopped just shy of the goal line. Jaxton Briggs followed with a keeper, powering into the end zone for the game’s first score, putting the Bees up 7-0. Capitalizing on a Hawks’ fumble, Bonneville connected with Makaijden Kelso, who rumbled to the fifteen. Cooper Stephenson then took a handoff, slicing through the middle for another touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0.

Skyview responded with a pass to Kimball Robison, reaching the fifteen, followed by Trevan Plew’s keeper for a touchdown, narrowing the gap to 14-7. In the second quarter, Bonneville kept the pressure on. A pass to Aiden Mora advanced them to the twenty-two, and Kelso powered through traffic, getting a push over the line for another score, making it 21-7.

The Bees’ relentless attack carried them to a 33-14 victory.