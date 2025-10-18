Snake River Panthers Beat American Falls Beavers in Close Victory

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The Snake River Panthers outlasted the American Falls Beavers in a tightly contested battle, securing a narrow victory. The Panthers struck first, taking an early lead in the opening quarter.

Zed Hancock powered through with a strong carry, followed by a sharp pass from quarterback Bryden Mortensen to Royal Dalley. The Beavers couldn’t find their rhythm, with their drive stalling out. On the Panthers’ next possession, Preston Wheatley reeled in a crucial catch, keeping the momentum alive.

In the second quarter, Owen Jones made a diving catch and fought through defenders near the sideline for extra yards. Later, deep in their own territory, Mortensen drove the Panthers to the goal line, setting up a successful quarterback sneak for a touchdown.

Snake River’s balanced attack and timely plays proved just enough to hold off American Falls, clinching the win 17-14.