Kohberger defense fights $27K restitution request for victims’ families

KUNA, Idaho (KIFI) — New developments in the case of the man who confessed to killing four University of Idaho students in November of 2022. The defense for convicted killer Bryan Kohberger is challenging a state request for an additional $27,330 in financial restitution, arguing that public donations have already covered the travel and hotel costs for the families of victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

The state of Idaho filed the financial compensation request last month, seeking the funds specifically to cover expenses incurred by the two families.

Kohberger's lawyers are fighting the claim, arguing he shouldn’t have to pay because those costs were already paid for through GoFundMe donations from people across the country. They also say he can’t pay anything else — because he’s in prison for life and has no money.

Kohberger has already agreed to pay over $250 thousand in fines, plus $20 thousand to the families of his victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July as part of a bid to avoid the death penalty, ultimately accepting a life sentence and waiving his right to appeal or contest the sentence.

A court hearing has been scheduled for November 5th to discuss and rule on the state's request for the additional restitution funds.