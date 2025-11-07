Rigby Trojans Punch Ticket to Semis with Dominant 42-28 Win Over Mountain View Mavericks

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — A much anticipated battle between two 6A teams from opposite sides of the state. The intensity was high as soon as mountain view took the field, and it was amplified when Rigby made their classic "Rocky Top" intro. The Trojans were sporting their maroon red devil jerseys while Mountain View was in their all whites for the round 2 matchup.

Mountain View was fired up. The Rigby walk-through may intimidate some, but it fired the Mavericks up more.

Rigby had the ball, no score early in the first quarter. Jacob Flowers to Evan Freeman. 10, 5, touchdown. Trojans up 7-0.

Next drive, 3rd and 12. Henry Nelson looking for a hole, trips and turns his way into the end zone to tie things up at 7-7.

The Mavs defense would hold and force a punt. It would be tipped. Heads-up fair catch by Corbin Hedgecoth to give Mountain View good field position.

First play next drive. Henry Nelson to junior receiver Denton Wilson, for a 40+ yard touchdown to put Mavs up 14-7.

Mavs would get the ball back with a chance to end the half up two scores, but a second fumble recovered by the Trojans would be all the momentum they needed.

Trojans to the semis. They win 42-28.