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Saturday high school baseball scores – March 21

Pixabay
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Published 9:59 PM

(KIFI)

GAME 1:
Filer  9
American Falls  3

GAME 2:
Filer  26
American Falls  0

GAME 1:
Bear Lake  2
Preston  12

GAME 2:
Bear Lake  12
Preston   17

Teton  6
Shelley  1

Firth  4
Melba  7

BUCKS BAGS SPRING CLASSIC - DAY 3
Ridgevue   2
Bonneville  3

Highland  6
Centennial  7

Highland  9
Rocky Mountain  4

Nampa  12
Century   7

Skyview  7
Hillcrest  8  (9 Inn.)

Post Falls  1
Skyline  2

Vallivue  1
Thunder Ridge  13

Marsh Valley  6
Columbia  7

Borah  3
South Fremont  7

Mountain Home  12
Sugar-Salem   2

SPRING BREAK TOURNAMENT
Rigby   6
Eagle  5

Rigby  1
Mountain View  11

DESERT HILLS GREAT WESTERN CLASSIC - DAY 2
Madison  8
Juab, UT  9

Madison  1
Cedar, UT  13

CHALLIS-MACKAY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT
Idaho City  4
Challis-Mackay  10

Soda Springs    3
Salmon  19

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