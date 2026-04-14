The right to an Abortion could be on the ballot’s this November

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Reproductive Freedom & Privacy Act is 1,000 signatures away from being added to the ballots this November.

The initiative, spearheaded by the coalition Idahoans United for Women & Families, seeks to restore reproductive healthcare access by introducing specific protections into the state constitution.

What the Act Proposes

If passed, the initiative would create a legal right in Idaho for individuals to make their own reproductive health decisions, including abortion, without excessive government interference.

According to Idahoans United for Women & Families, the right to abortion access means one could obtain an abortion before fetal viability (the stage when a fetus could survive outside the womb). There would also be some post-viability exceptions to protect the life or health of the pregnant person.

Privacy protections would keep information about these decisions on reproductive care between patients and their healthcare providers.

"They can plan their lives, their health, their future, their finances. Without government at the table. And that is a quite essential Idaho value," Melanie Folwell, the executive director of Idahoans United for Women and Families, stated, "When it comes to the hard decisions, those belong to you, not the government. You call the shots in your family, not the government."

"Idaho is a Pro-Life State": The Opposition

The initiative faces stiff resistance from conservative advocacy groups who argue the measure againts Idaho's values as a traditionally "pro-life" state. Critics argue the Act would dismantle existing Idaho laws that strictly limit abortion.

"The radical ballot initiative would turn back all of the pro-life victories that Idaho has achieved in recent years that provide so many protections for babies and for mothers," Blaine Conzatti, president of Idaho Family Policy Center, stated. "Idaho is a pro-life state."

The Final Push

With the deadline looming, Idahoans United will host signing blitz events across the state tomorrow, April 15. The events will target key districts where additional signatures are needed.

If the final 1000 signatures come through, ultimately, the fate of the Act rests with the voters.