Man injured in bear attack while jogging at Henrys Lake State Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — An adult man was injured after being attacked by a bear while jogging with his dog early Friday morning at Henrys Lake State Park.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the attack happened along the Aspen Loop Trail.

The man suffered injuries but was able to walk out of the area on his own. His dog was not injured and followed him out safely. Around 8 a.m., the man was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg for treatment.

Following the attack, Idaho Fish and Game and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office secured the area and launched an investigation. Trails will be closed for a week, Deputies used a drone to help search the trail system and surrouding area, while crews also searched on the ground.

Investigators located the site where the attack occurred but did not find any bears in the area.

Henrys Lake State Park remains open for camping and boat launches.

Visitors are asked to respect the closure and stay out of the trail system until officials determine it is safe to reopen.

For updates on trail reopenings, contact Henrys Lake State Park at 208-558-7532.

The incident serves as a reminder that all of Island Park is bear country, according to Fish and Game. Officials say bears can be encountered anywhere and encourage anyone recreating in the area to always assume bears are present.

Fish and Game recommends the following safety tips while recreating in bear country:

Keep a safe distance from wildlife and never intentionally approach a bear.

Stay alert for signs of bear activity, especially in wooded areas, dense vegetation and near streams.

Travel in groups whenever possible.

Make noise by talking or clapping to avoid surprising a bear.

Carry bear spray where it is easily accessible and know how to use it.

Avoid hiking or running at night, dawn or dusk.

Stay away from animal carcasses or areas where scavenger birds are gathered.

Remember that people moving quickly, including trail runners and mountain bikers, are at greater risk of surprising a bear.

Fish and Game encourages anyone spending time outdoors in Island Park to review additional bear safety information before heading into bear habitat.