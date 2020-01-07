Bonneville beats Blackfoot to sit alone in first place

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville pulls away from Blackfoot 52-38 in girls basketball on Tuesday. The Bees claim sole possession of first place in the High Country Conference. For the Broncos, it is their first league loss of the season.

Sage Leishman topped Bonneville with 14 points. The Bees also got 12 from Sadie Lott and eight points from Mariah Jardine.

Blackfoot's Tenleigh Smith lead all scorers with 17 points. Isabelle Arave pitched in six points. Hadley Humphries provided five points.

Bonneville (12-0, 5-0) gets right back to work Wednesday night when they host Madison. Blackfoot (9-4, 4-1) also plays Wednesday. Broncos visit Thunder Ridge.