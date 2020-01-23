Bengals grab first road win in Missoula since 2012

Sports

MISSOULA, MT (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State women's basketball beat Montana 67-53 Thursday night. It's the Bengals first road win in Montana since 2012 and just the fourth in program history.

Montana Oltrogge scored 11 of her team game high 18 points in the second half. Diaba Konate recorded 15 points for Idaho State. Callie Bourn reached double digits for the sixth straight time with 14.

McKenzie Johnson lead the Grizzles with 11 points. Emma Stockholm and Gabi Harrington pitched in ten points each.

Idaho State (8-9, 4-4) continues its road trip up north when it visits Montana State on Saturday.