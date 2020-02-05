Rigby takes first round with rival Madison

Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby beat Madison 57-53 in the first meeting of rivals this season. The win lifts the Trojans all alone in first place in the boys 5A conference standings.

Rigby was lead by Keegan Thompson's 17 points. Britton Berrett put down 13 points. Christian Fredricksen and Tanoa Togiai each provided 10 points for the Trojans.

Carson Downey and Dawson Wills each scored 16 points to lead the Madison attack. Wesley Jensen added seven points.

Rigby (17-1, 3-0) travels down to Highland on Friday. Madison (12-6, 2-1) is also on the road at Thunder Ridge.