High school basketball scores – Friday, February 7
BOYS H.S BASKETBALL
Pocatello 51
Century 42
Rigby 74
Highland 44
Idaho Falls 70
Hillcrest 60
Madison 68
Thunder Ridge 59 OT
Blackfoot 66
Bonneville 59
Shelley
Skyline
Filer
Marsh Valley
American Falls
Snake River
Malad 64
Soda Springs 49
Ririe 33
Firth 55
North Fremont 64
Salmon 66
Bear Lake
Aberdeen
Watersprings 37
Taylor's Crossing 32
Sho-Ban
Clark County
Mackay 77
North Gem 72
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
South Fremont 46
Teton 54
1AD1 DISRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Grace 46
Butte County 38
WYOMING BOYS H.S. SCORES
Star Valley 60
Cody 33
Jackson Hole 34
Riverton 42
