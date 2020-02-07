Skip to Content
High school basketball scores – Friday, February 7

High School basketball
BOYS H.S BASKETBALL
Pocatello 51
Century 42

Rigby 74
Highland 44

Idaho Falls 70
Hillcrest 60

Madison 68
Thunder Ridge 59 OT

Blackfoot 66
Bonneville 59

Shelley
Skyline

Filer
Marsh Valley

American Falls
Snake River

Malad 64
Soda Springs 49

Ririe 33
Firth 55

North Fremont 64
Salmon 66

Bear Lake
Aberdeen

Watersprings 37
Taylor's Crossing 32

Sho-Ban
Clark County

Mackay 77
North Gem 72

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
South Fremont 46
Teton 54

1AD1 DISRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Grace 46
Butte County 38

WYOMING BOYS H.S. SCORES
Star Valley 60
Cody 33

Jackson Hole 34
Riverton 42

